US Coast Guard halts search after Pacific boat strike

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States Coast Guard has suspended its search for survivors following recent US military strikes on boats in the eastern Pacific, carried out as part of Washington’s ongoing campaign against alleged drug smuggling operations.

In a statement on Friday, the Coast Guard said the search lasted more than 65 hours over three days in waters roughly 400 nautical miles southwest of the Mexico–Guatemala border, but no survivors were found. US media reported that the operation took place amid severe weather conditions, including high seas and strong winds, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Earlier this week, the US military’s Southern Command said it struck multiple boats travelling in a convoy, killing several people and causing others to jump overboard before their vessels were sunk. The military said the boats were involved in drug trafficking but did not provide evidence or disclose exact locations.

Human rights groups and legal experts have criticised the strikes, describing them as potential extrajudicial killings. The Trump administration has defended the operations, saying they target so-called “narcoterrorists” and are necessary to protect US security. Tensions have escalated amid broader US pressure on Venezuela, including sanctions and a naval blockade on oil shipments.

News.Az