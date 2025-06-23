US confirms Iranian missile attack on military base in Qatar

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Defense Department official has confirmed that Iran launched a missile attack on a U.S. military base in Qatar, but no casualties have been reported.

The official said Monday that Al Udeid Air Base was attacked by short-range and medium-range ballistic missiles. The U.S. is continuing to monitor the situation, said the official, News.Az reports citing AP news.

The confirmation came soon after Iran acknowledged the missile attacks, saying the attack in Qatar matched the number of bombs dropped by the United States on its nuclear sites over the weekend, signaling its likely desire to de-escalate.

News.Az