US confirms more than 17,000 monkeypox cases

The United States has confirmed over 17,000 monkeypox cases, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

A total of 17,432 known monkeypox cases had been reported nationwide as of Friday, CDC data showed.

New York had the most cases, with 3,124, followed by California with 3,291 and Florida with 1,739, according to CDC data.

So far, the United States has the world's highest tally of monkeypox cases.

Although monkeypox cases are still increasing nationally, the speed of the outbreak appears to be slowing, said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

