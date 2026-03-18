Azerbaijan sends 82 tons of humanitarian aid to Iran

Azerbaijan is dispatching another batch of humanitarian assistance to Iran on the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev.

Based on a phone conversation held on March 8, 2026, between the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Iran, Ilham Aliyev and Masoud Pezeshkian, another shipment of humanitarian aid is being sent to the Islamic Republic of Iran on March 18 to meet the current needs of the neighboring and friendly Iranian people, News.Az reports, citing local media.