Microsoft may take legal action over Amazon-OpenAI deal

Microsoft may take legal action over Amazon-OpenAI deal

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Microsoft is considering legal action against Amazon and OpenAI over a reported $50 billion cloud deal.

The dispute centers on whether Amazon Web Services can host OpenAI’s new commercial product, “Frontier,” without breaching Microsoft’s exclusive cloud agreement with the AI firm, which requires its models to run through Azure, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Microsoft is assessing whether the arrangement violates its partnership terms. The report has not been independently confirmed, and the companies have not commented.

News.Az