US confirms two cases of monkeypox infection in children

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported two cases of infection with monkeypox among kids, News.Az reports citing Associated Press.

The infected children are receiving treatment. They are supposed to have contracted the disease from their relatives living with them.

This week, the head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said the number of cases of infection with monkeypox almost reached 14,000 in over 70 countries.

