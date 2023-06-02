U.S. Congress approves bill to raise debt limit
After the Senate's approval on Thursday, the U.S. Congress has passed a bill to increase America's debt ceiling, News.Az reports.
The bill, which had already been approved by the House of Representatives, temporarily suspends the debt ceiling until January 2025, enabling the federal government to borrow additional funds.