Tag:
Congress
Azerbaijan, U.S. explore new opportunities in military partnership
05 Jan 2026-10:49
Trump-aligned MAGA PAC enters 2026 with $300M for midterms
03 Jan 2026-13:52
President Aliyev highlights role of trade unions in Azerbaijan’s social, economic development
16 Dec 2025-14:21
US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to resign from Congress amid feud with Trump
22 Nov 2025-10:47
Adelita Grijalva set to be sworn in after weeks of delay
12 Nov 2025-14:59
White House warns inflation data may not be released next month
24 Oct 2025-17:57
US government shuts down after Congress fails to reach funding agreement
01 Oct 2025-09:25
Fired CDC Director Susan Monarez to testify before Congress
10 Sep 2025-11:45
Colombia's Petro suggests tax reform to support 2026 budget
05 Sep 2025-21:00
State legislature faces major shakeup after Nadler’s retirement announcement
03 Sep 2025-09:28
