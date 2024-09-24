US defense industry giant plans ammunition production in Lithuania

US defense industry giant plans ammunition production in Lithuania

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Lithuanian government formalized a memorandum of understanding with U.S. defense industry giant Northrop Grumman aimed at bolstering Vilnius’ defense industry.

According to the Defence Ministry, the memorandum will consolidate a common vision to strengthen the capabilities of the Lithuanian defence industry, focusing on the development, production, and supply of medium-calibre ammunition, News.Az reports, citing Lithuanian media. The memorandum was signed by Lithuanian Defence Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas, Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė and Northrop Grumman Vice President Stephen O’Bryan.“This partnership is another very important step in the development of Lithuania’s defence industry and, consequently, in the strengthening of the defence capabilities not only of our country but also of all democracies,” Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė said before the signing.Kasčiūnas says the plan is to agree on all the details by the end of the year, sign a contract and then start ammunition production in Lithuania within 18 months.“It is amazing that we have managed to take such an important step in such a short period of time,” the minister said after the document was signed.

News.Az