US Defense Intelligence Agency chief arrives in Azerbaijan for consultations

US Defense Intelligence Agency Chief of the Europe Eurasia Regional Center Patrick Prior has arrived in Azerbaijan for consultations.

This was announced by the US Embassy in Baku, News.Az reports.

“A warm welcome to U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency Chief of the Europe Eurasia Regional Center, Mr. Patrick Prior, who is visiting Baku for consultations with the Azerbaijani government on ways to strengthen the U.S.-Azerbaijan security relationship,” the embassy quoted US Ambassador Mark Libby as saying.


