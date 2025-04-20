US deploys two more B-1B strategic bombers to Japan

Another pair of American B-1B Lancer strategic bombers have arrived at Misawa Air Base in the north of the Japanese island of Honshu, where two such aircraft were already stationed earlier this week.

The first two B-1B Lancers arrived there on Tuesday, News.Az informs via Newsweek.

They were deployed from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, to train U.S. Air Forces with allies to conduct "strategic deterrence missions to enhance regional stability in the Indo-Pacific region," U.S. Pacific Command said.

Before arriving in Japan, the first pair of American B-1B strategic bombers conducted joint air force exercises with the South Korean Air Force.

News.Az