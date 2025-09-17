Yandex metrika counter

US designates four Iran-aligned militia groups as terrorist organizations

US designates four Iran-aligned militia groups as terrorist organizations
The Unites States is designating four Iran-aligned militia groups as foreign terrorist organizations, the U.S. Department of State said in a statement on Wednesday, News.az reports citing ABC News.

Today, “the Department of State is designating Iran-aligned militia groups Harakat al-Nujaba, Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada, Harakat Ansar Allah al-Awfiya, and Kata’ib al-Imam Ali as Foreign Terrorist Organizations,” it said in a statement

The Department previously designated all four of these groups as Specially Designated Global Terrorists.

“As the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism, Iran continues to provide support that enables these militias to plan, facilitate, or directly carry out attacks across Iraq,” the statement said.


