US drafts strict AI rules amid Anthropic dispute

The move comes amid a dispute between the United States Department of Defense and Anthropic, which has been barred from supplying technology for U.S. military projects, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to the report, the General Services Administration has drafted rules requiring AI companies seeking government contracts to grant Washington an irrevocable license to use their systems for all legal applications.

The dispute escalated after the Pentagon designated Anthropic a “supply-chain risk,” preventing defense contractors from using the company’s AI tools in military work. The decision followed months of disagreement over safeguards that Anthropic wanted to place on how its models could be used, which the Defense Department argued were too restrictive.

Josh Gruenbaum, commissioner of the Federal Acquisition Service at the GSA, said the agency had already taken action.

“It would be irresponsible to the American people and dangerous to our nation for GSA to maintain a business relationship with Anthropic,” he said, adding that the agency had terminated Anthropic’s OneGov agreement, removing its services from pre-negotiated federal contracts available to government branches.

The draft guidelines also state that contractors must not intentionally include partisan or ideological bias in AI system outputs. Companies will also be required to disclose whether their models have been modified to comply with foreign regulatory or commercial frameworks.

The White House has not yet commented on the report.

The proposed rules are part of a broader effort by the U.S. government to strengthen oversight of AI procurement and ensure greater control over how advanced AI technologies are used across federal agencies.