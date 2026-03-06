Google reassures users, like Microsoft, Anthropic is not limited to defense

+ ↺ − 16 px

Google announced that it will continue to offer Anthropic’s artificial intelligence technology to clients, excluding defense-related work, just a day after Microsoft made a similar statement to its customers.

The announcements from two of the three leading cloud infrastructure vendors follow the Defense Department’s official designation of Anthropic as a supply chain risk, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“We understand that the Determination does not preclude us from working with Anthropic on non-defense related projects, and their products remain available through our platforms, like Google Cloud,” a Google spokesperson said Friday.

Amazon, the leader in public cloud, followed on Friday, saying it will continue offering Anthropic’s AI technology to its cloud customers, excluding work involving the DOD.

Anthropic’s Claude models are available through Google Cloud via the Vertex AI platform. The search giant is also a significant financial backer of Anthropic and, in January 2025, agreed to an additional $1 billion investment, adding to its previous $2 billion stake.

Anthropic uses Google Cloud’s AI infrastructure to train its models, and recently expanded the partnership by gaining access to up to 1 million of Google’s custom tensor processing units (TPUs).

After Anthropic refused to agree to the DOD’s requested terms of use last week, President Donald Trump instructed federal agencies to stop using the company’s technology, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said its work with Anthropic would wind down over six months. CNBC has confirmed that Anthropic models were used by the U.S. in its latest attack on Iran.

Some defense technology companies have told employees to stop using Anthropic’s Claude models and to switch to alternatives, including from rival OpenAI.

Microsoft was the first major partner to say it will keep working with Anthropic after the Pentagon’s actions.

“Our lawyers have studied the designation and have concluded that Anthropic products, including Claude, can remain available to our customers — other than the Department of War,” Microsoft said late Thursday.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said on Thursday that his company has “no choice” but to challenge the supply chain risk designation in court.

News.Az