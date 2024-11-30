Yandex metrika counter

US ends strategic partnership with Georgia

US ends strategic partnership with Georgia
State Department

The US has suspended its strategic partnership with Georgia, said State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, News.az reports.

"We condemn the excessive use of force against the Georgian people who are justly protesting the betrayal of the Constitution. We have suspended our strategic partnership with Georgia," Matthew Miller said at a briefing.

