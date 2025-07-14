U.S. envoy discuss defense support for Ukraine with Zelensky

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met Monday with U.S. special envoy Keith Kellogg on military cooperation, sanctions against Russia, and U.S. support for Ukraine's defense, News.az reports citing BBC.

The talks focused on strengthening "Ukraine's air defense, joint production and procurement of defensive weapons in cooperation with Europe ... sanctions against Russia and those who help it," Zelensky wrote on the social media platform X.

He also thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for the "important signals of support" and the "positive decisions for both countries."

Trump said Sunday that the United States will send Patriot air defense missiles to Ukraine to help bolster the country's defenses, adding that the EU would purchase the missiles and then deliver them to Ukraine.

Kellogg arrived in Kiev earlier in the day.

