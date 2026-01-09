US federal agents shoot two people in Portland

US federal agents shoot two people in Portland

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. federal agents shot two people in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday afternoon, according to local police.

The incident occurred a day after a separate shooting in Minneapolis that killed a 37-year-old woman, an event that has further heightened tensions, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“Two people are in the hospital following a shooting involving federal agents,” Portland police said in a statement.

“We understand the heightened emotion and tension many are feeling in the wake of the shooting in Minneapolis, but I am asking the community to remain calm as we work to learn more,” Police Chief Bob Day said.

Police said they were not involved in Thursday’s shooting.

The FBI said it is investigating the incident, which involved agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The Minnesota shooting involved an officer from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), a separate agency within the Department of Homeland Security.

Stay with us for the latest developments as they emerge.

News.Az