News
Ice
Tag:
Ice
US immigration agents detain 5-year-old in Minnesota, sparking outrage
23 Jan 2026-09:17
Man shot in leg by federal agent during Minneapolis arrest
15 Jan 2026-09:26
Tensions flare again in Minnesota as agents, protesters clash -
VIDEO
14 Jan 2026-12:35
ICE deaths hit 20-year high in 2025
14 Jan 2026-12:14
ICE shooting in Minneapolis sparks nationwide protests
10 Jan 2026-12:46
US federal agents shoot two people in Portland
09 Jan 2026-09:12
Two injured after ICE agents fire during Maryland arrest
25 Dec 2025-09:50
US judge upholds New York law blocking ICE arrests at state courthouses
18 Nov 2025-14:08
Trump administration replaces ICE leaders amid deportation push
28 Oct 2025-12:59
Sri Lankan police seize truck carrying 200 kilos of methamphetamine, heroin
22 Sep 2025-15:05
