US forces conduct strikes on 15 Houthi targets in Yemen

US forces conduct strikes on 15 Houthi targets in Yemen

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. forces forces have conducted strikes on 15 Houthi targets In Yemen.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted strikes on 15 Houthi targets in Iranian-backed Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen,” the CENTCOM posted on X, News.Az reports.According to the Command, these targets included Houthi offensive military capabilities.“These actions were taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S., coalition, and merchant vessels,” it added.

News.Az