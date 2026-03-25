US gas prices see smallest rise since March 1

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US retail gas prices rose by just six-tenths of a cent, bringing the price of a gallon of regular gas to $3.98.

It was the smallest increase since March 1, the second day of the war in Iran, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

Oil and gas prices have soared since then as Iranian counterattacks have closed the Strait of Hormuz.

The retail price of regular gas is up $1.01 in the last month, larger than any one-month rise that took place in the run-up of gas prices in 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, or in 2005 following Hurricane Katrina.

News.Az