US government shutdown becomes second-longest in history

The U.S. government shutdown stretched into its 22nd day on Wednesday, after the Senate once again failed to advance a Republican-backed funding bill that had previously passed the House.

The chamber voted 54–46, falling short of the 60 votes needed to move the measure forward, News.Az reports, citing CBS News.

Three Democrats joined Republicans in supporting the bill, but no additional members crossed party lines.

The vote marked the 12th failed attempt to end the funding lapse, which has now become the second-longest government shutdown in modern U.S. history — surpassed only by the 35-day closure in 2018–2019.

The latest procedural vote came after a marathon speech by Sen. Jeff Merkley (D–Oregon), who criticized the GOP plan for what he described as “political theater at the expense of public service.”

Negotiations between party leaders are expected to continue this week, but with both sides holding firm on spending priorities, there is still no clear path forward to reopen the government.

