U.S. halts immigration cases for 19 countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States has temporarily halted immigration applications from 19 countries and paused all asylum cases nationwide as part of a sweeping new security review, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) confirmed this week.

The suspension applies to countries previously covered by a travel ban introduced earlier this year. USCIS, under the Department of Homeland Security, also ordered a new review of people from what it labels “high-risk countries” who entered the U.S. after January 20, 2021, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to the agency memo, the pause affects both new applications from abroad and pending cases inside the United States. Many applicants may be required to undergo additional vetting, interviews, and background checks. Within 90 days, USCIS plans to finalize a list of priority cases that could be referred to law enforcement.

The decision follows the fatal shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, D.C., during Thanksgiving week. The suspect, an Afghan national who arrived in 2021 and later received asylum, has intensified concerns over vetting gaps.

In June, President Donald Trump imposed full entry restrictions on nationals from Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. Partial limits were placed on Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.

After the Washington attack, Trump signaled that broader migration limits from what he described as “third-world countries” were under consideration. A separate proposal to end birthright citizenship for children of undocumented or short-term visitors is currently blocked by federal courts.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that visa issuance to Afghan nationals has also been paused.

Enforcement activity has risen in recent weeks. Federal agents launched an operation in New Orleans targeting individuals described as “criminal illegal aliens,” though officials admitted that several U.S. citizens were mistakenly detained in recent raids.

Immigration advocacy groups say the disruption is widespread. The American Immigration Lawyers Association reported canceled naturalization interviews, oath ceremonies, and adjustment-of-status appointments for applicants from countries under the restrictions.

News.Az