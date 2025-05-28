US halts student visa processing in new move against foreign applicants

US halts student visa processing in new move against foreign applicants

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. State Department has ordered a halt to student visa processing, marking the latest step in the Trump administration's crackdown on foreign students—a move that drew criticism from China on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump's administration is seeking unprecedented control over leading US universities, including revoking foreign student visas and deporting some of those involved in protests against the war in Gaza, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

A cable signed Tuesday by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and seen by AFP orders embassies and consulates not to allow "any additional student or exchange visa... appointment capacity until further guidance is issued."

The government plans to ramp up vetting of the social media profiles of international applicants to US universities, the cable said.

Rubio earlier rescinded hundreds of visas and the Trump administration has moved to bar Harvard University from admitting non-Americans.

China's foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning on Wednesday said Beijing urged Washington to "safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of international students, including those from China."

Hundreds of thousands of Chinese students attend US universities, long viewed by many in China as beacons of academic freedom and rigour.

The sweeping US measures have resulted in foreign governments moving to snap up affected students, with Japan and Hong Kong urging local universities to take in more international applicants.

In Taiwan, a PhD student set to study at the University of California told AFP they were left "feeling uncertain" by the visa pause.

"I understand the process may be delayed but there is still some time before the semester begins in mid-August," said the 27-year-old student who did not want to be identified. "All I can do now is wait and hope for the best."

News.Az