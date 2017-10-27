US House approves bill to sanction Iran for ballistic missiles

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US House has approved the bill to sanction Iran for ballistic missiles.

The Republican-led House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved bipartisan legislation Thursday that would slap new sanctions on Iran for its pursuit of long-range ballistic missiles without derailing the 2015 international nuclear accord that US President Donald Trump has threatened to unravel, ABC News reported.

The bill requires the Trump administration to identify for sanctions the companies and individuals inside and outside of Iran that are the main suppliers of Tehran's ballistic missile programs.

Lawmakers voted 423-2 to pass the measure.

News.Az

News.Az