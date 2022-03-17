US House passes bill that suspends normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus

The US House just passed a bill that suspends normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus — the latest effort by US lawmakers to inflict economic pain on Russia for its unprovoked and brutal invasion of Ukraine, News.az reports citing The Telegraph.

The final vote was 424-8.

Republicans Chip Roy of Texas, Tom Massie of Kentucky, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Dan Bishop of North Carolina, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, and Glenn Grothman of Wisconsin voted against the bill.

The bill now heads to the Senate, where it is expected to be taken up next week.

