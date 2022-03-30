US imposes sanctions on four Iranian companies

The United States has added four Iran companies and a citizen to the sanctions list, News.az reports citing RIA Novosti.

The US Treasury Department says sanctions have been imposed against Iranian citizen Mohammad Hosseini, as well as against four organizations from Tehran.

Restrictive measures were introduced as part of the work to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons, the US Treasury said.

