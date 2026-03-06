U.S. imposes visa restrictions on senior Rwandan officials

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. State Department is placing visa restrictions on several senior Rwandan officials for contributing to instability in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated in a Friday announcement, News.Az reports, citing the official website of the United States Government.

"The United States expects all parties to the Washington Accords to fully implement their commitments, including by the DRC immediately neutralizing the FDLR armed group and its associated groups and Rwanda withdrawing its troops and military equipment from the DRC. Only then will the immense economic potential of the Great Lakes region be realized. Individuals believed to be responsible for, complicit in, or directly or indirectly engaged in undermining or impeding a sustainable peace in the Great Lakes region will face consequencess", said a statement of the US Department of State.

