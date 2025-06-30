U.S. in preliminary talks on potential Israel-Syria deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Trump administration is engaged in "preliminary discussions" with Israel and Syria regarding a possible security agreement between the longtime adversaries, according to U.S. and Israeli officials speaking to Axios.

Why it matters: While normalization isn't on the table yet, the talks could lay the groundwork for future diplomacy — starting with efforts to reduce tensions and update security arrangements along the volatile Israel-Syria border.

Any breakthrough would represent a major diplomatic achievement for the Trump administration, given the decades of hostilities between Israel and Syria under the rule of the Assad family.

After Islamist rebels overthrew the Assad regime last year, President Trump announced he would ease sanctions on Syria in order to give the war-torn country a "chance at greatness."

Between the lines: The U.S. favors a gradual process that would slowly build trust and improve relations between Israel and Syria.

But Israel is pushing for assurances that any talks will ultimately lead to a full peace agreement and normalization, a senior Israeli official told Axios.

Another Israeli official cautioned that a deal is "not around the corner" and said it will take time to achieve meaningful progress.

Driving the news: In early June, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Trump's Syria envoy Tom Barrack that he was interested in negotiating a new security agreement with Syria's post-Assad government, brokered by the U.S.

A senior Israeli official said Netanyahu's goal is a phased set of agreements with Syria — starting with a modernized version of the 1974 disengagement of forces accord, and ultimately culminating in a full peace deal and normalization.

State of play: When former Islamist militant Ahmad al-Sharaa toppled the Assad regime in a stunning rebel offensive last December, Israel responded with waves of airstrikes that systematically destroyed what remained of Syria's air force, navy, air defense, and missile systems.

Israel also took control of the buffer zone between the two countries and occupied territory inside Syria, including the Syrian side of the strategic Mount Hermon.

Israeli officials now view these areas as their primary leverage in negotiations, and say Israel will only withdraw in exchange for full peace and normalization with Syria.

Behind the scenes: Israel is communicating with Syria through at least four different channels — including Netanyahu's national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi, Mossad director David Barnea, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar for political and strategic dialogue, and the Israel Defense Forces for day-to-day military coordination.

But Israeli officials say they want the U.S. to take a more active mediating role, believing it would give Syria's new government a stronger incentive to engage seriously.

Senior Israeli and U.S. officials said Barrack has been in contact with Syrian officials since his visit to Israel in early June to explore launching formal talks.

"We are having very soft preliminary discussions. Diplomatic breakthroughs are like unwrapping an onion — we are peeling," a senior U.S. official told Axios. "President Trump and Secretary of State Rubio have been super supportive, and our teams are working well."

The talks are currently limited to officials below the level of Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, and there is no discussion yet of a leaders' summit, a U.S. official added.

Two senior Israeli officials said a deal is possible, but emphasized that it will take time.

"We hope to see the Trump administration pushing more assertively on this track," one Israeli official said.

Friction point: One of the biggest question marks hanging over any future Israeli-Syrian peace talks is the status of the Golan Heights, which Israel captured from Syria during the 1967 war.

In every previous round of negotiations over the past three decades, the Assad regime demanded a full — or nearly full — Israeli withdrawal from the territory in exchange for peace.

During his first term, Trump recognized the Golan Heights as part of Israel — a move that the Biden administration did not reverse.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said Monday that Israel is open to an agreement with Syria, but insisted that the Golan Heights will remain part of Israel under any future deal.

What to watch: Ron Dermer, Netanyahu's close confidant and minister for strategic affairs, is visiting Washington this week for meetings with White House officials.

The potential deal with Syria will be one of the issues discussed, Israeli officials say.

Netanyahu is also expected to visit the White House and discuss Syria with Trump, among other regional issues.

