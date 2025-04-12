US-Iran talks in Oman ‘very positive, constructive’ - White House

+ ↺ − 16 px

US talks with Iran in Oman on Saturday were "very positive and constructive,” the White House said Saturday in a statement .

“U.S. Special Presidential Envoy Steven Witkoff, accompanied by U.S. Ambassador to Oman Ana Escrogima, conducted talks today in Muscat with Iranian Foreign Minister Dr. Abbas Araghchi, which were hosted by Omani Foreign Minister Said Badr,” the statement said, News.Az reports.

The White House described the discussions as ‘very positive and constructive.’

“The discussions were very positive and constructive, and the United States deeply thanks the Sultanate of Oman for its support of this initiative. Special Envoy Witkoff underscored to Dr. Araghchi that he had instructions from President Trump to resolve our two nations’ differences through dialogue and diplomacy, if that is possible. These issues are very complicated, and Special Envoy Witkoff’s direct communication today was a step forward in achieving a mutually beneficial outcome. The sides agreed to meet again next Saturday,” it added.

