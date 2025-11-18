US judge upholds New York law blocking ICE arrests at state courthouses

+ ↺ − 16 px

A federal judge has rejected a Trump administration challenge to a New York law that prevents immigration authorities from arresting individuals in or near state courthouses. The ruling marks a significant victory for immigrant advocates and state officials who argue that courthouse enforcement undermines access to justice.

U.S. District Judge Mae D’Agostino dismissed the Justice Department’s lawsuit targeting the Protect Our Courts Act, a 2020 law that limits Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations at court facilities. The Trump administration claimed the law violated the Constitution’s supremacy clause, which gives federal law priority over conflicting state regulations. But the judge ruled that New York is entitled to defend its “sovereign interests” against federal overreach, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Since Trump returned to office in January, ICE has increasingly targeted migrants appearing for their immigration hearings, seeing courthouses as reliable locations where individuals must show up and are screened by security. This tactic has drawn strong pushback from immigrant advocates, local officials and legal experts, who say courthouse arrests deter millions from seeking legal help or complying with court procedures.

Under New York’s law, ICE may carry out courthouse arrests only when armed with a criminal warrant or court order signed by a judge. Trump-appointed Attorney General Pam Bondi has argued that such laws threaten public safety, but D’Agostino’s ruling leaves New York’s protections firmly in place for now.

The Justice Department has not yet commented on whether it will appeal the decision.

News.Az