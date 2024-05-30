US Labor Dept sues Hyundai over US child labor, court filing shows

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday sued South Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS), opens new tab, an auto parts plant and a labor recruiter, over illegal use of child labor in Alabama, News.az reports.

The complaint, filed in U.S. District Court in Montgomery, Alabama, also sought an order requiring the companies to relinquish any profits related to the use of child labor.Reuters reported in 2022 that children, some as young as 12, worked for a Hyundai subsidiary and in other parts suppliers for the company in the Southern state.The Labor Department filing named three companies as defendants, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama LLC, SMART Alabama LLC, an auto parts company, and Best Practice Service LLC, a staffing firm, for employing a 13-year-old child.The Department's Wage and Hour Division found the child had worked up to 50-60 hours per week on an assembly line operating machines that formed sheet metal into auto body parts.

News.Az