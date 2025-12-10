US lawmaker questions Ivanhoe Atlantic’s China ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. Congressman John Moolenaar, chair of the House select committee on China, raised concerns Tuesday about mining company Ivanhoe Atlantic and its alleged links to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

In a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Moolenaar cited Ivanhoe Atlantic’s connections to Chinese state-owned enterprises, warning that such ties could affect critical mineral supply chains. He also noted that CITIC Group and Zijin Mining, Chinese firms with stakes in Ivanhoe Mines, have been flagged by U.S. authorities over national security and forced labor concerns, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Ivanhoe Atlantic, however, denied any influence from Ivanhoe Mines’ Chinese shareholders. CEO Bronwyn Barnes emphasized that the company’s iron ore project in Guinea is intended to strengthen U.S. and allied supply chains, and none of the production will be exported to China.

The U.S. Embassy in Liberia previously supported a $1.8 billion rail corridor project between Ivanhoe Atlantic and Liberia, aimed at facilitating iron ore transport from Guinea. Moolenaar said he supports expanding U.S. commercial engagement in Africa while ensuring that projects remain free from CCP influence.

Ivanhoe Atlantic stressed that it is a separate entity from Ivanhoe Mines, and described suggestions of CCP control as “grossly incorrect and misleading.”

News.Az