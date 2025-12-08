Rubio, Hegseth meet Australian officials on Indo-Pacific security

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth held annual talks with their Australian counterparts on Monday in Washington, focusing on Indo-Pacific security and countering China's growing assertiveness in the region, particularly in the South China Sea and towards Taiwan, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Rubio, Hegseth, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Defence Minister Richard Marles gathered at the State Department, with many eyes also on the Russia-Ukraine war, a fragile ceasefire in Gaza and US military strikes against alleged drug traffickers in the Western Hemisphere that have raised questions about the use of force there.

