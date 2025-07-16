"We have some good news on Gaza and some other things that we are working on," Trump announced at a Bill Signing Ceremony in Washington, while thanking Witkoff, News.Az reports citing The Jerusalem Post.
US Middle East envoy Witkoff says Gaza talks progressing well
US President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, said on Wednesday that negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza were progressing well.
Earlier, a meeting was held between the Israeli delegation and the Qatari and Egyptian delegations, during which Israel presented new maps reflecting additional flexibility on its part.
A source involved in the negotiations told the Jerusalem Post: “The focus now is no longer on the Morag Corridor; it’s on the Israeli presence in the Rafah area. That’s where the discussions are currently centered.”
According to the source, the mediators are optimistic (not for the first time) and believe the new maps significantly advance the chances of reaching a deal soon.
The US is backing a 60-day ceasefire with a phased release of hostages, Israeli troop withdrawals from parts of Gaza, and talks to end the conflict.
Trump told reporters, "We are talking and hopefully we're going to get that straightened out over the next week."
Last week Tuesday night, following a dinner at the White House in Washington, Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a second meeting, the Post previously reported.
Later, Netanyahu disclosed that the meeting with Trump was focused on efforts to secure the release of the remaining hostages held captive in Gaza and to destroy Hamas's military capabilities.