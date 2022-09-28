Yandex metrika counter

U.S. Navy ready to provide Nord Stream support -spokesperson

U.S. Navy ready to provide Nord Stream support -spokesperson

The United States Navy stands ready to provide support and assistance concerning the Nord Stream pipelines to its allies, a spokesperson said on Wednesday, News.az reports citing Reuters.

"We are aware of reports concerning leaks to the Nord Stream pipelines," Captain Tamara Lawrence, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa spokesperson said in an emailed statement. "We stand ready to provide support and assistance in close coordination with our allies and partners, if needed."


