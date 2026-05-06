US offers $10 million reward for information on an Iran-backed militia leader

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The US government has announced a reward of up to $10 million for information on Akram Abbas al Kabi, the founder and leader of the Iran backed Iraqi militia Harakat al Nujaba, under the American Rewards for Justice Program.

According to the organization, members of the group carried out attacks on US diplomatic missions in Iraq as well as on American military bases in Iraq and Syria, killing a US contractor and injuring American service members, News.Az reports, citing Iranintl.

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“Al Kabi has a long history of attacks against US forces and diplomatic facilities in Iraq. Help us put an end to his terrorist attacks,” the Rewards for Justice program said in a statement posted on X.

News.Az