US officially accepts gifted Qatari jet for Trump’s use

The United States has formally received a luxury Boeing 747 jet from Qatar for use as Air Force One, the Department of Defense confirmed on Wednesday.

“The Secretary of Defense [Pete Hegseth] has accepted a Boeing 747 from Qatar in accordance with all federal rules and regulations,” chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnellsaid in a statement, News.Az reports, citing The Hill.

“The Department of Defense will work to ensure proper security measures and functional-mission requirements are considered for an aircraft used to transport the President of the United States,” he added, referring further questions to the Air Force.

The Qatari gift was also raised at President Trump’s meeting with South Africa’s president at the White House on Wednesday. Trump shot down the question and repeatedly insulted the reporter who asked about criticism around the jet.

Trump last week said he would accept the $400 million luxury Boeing 747-8, previously used by the Qatari royal family, as a stand-in for the aging Air Force One fleet.

The plane – which is one of the largest foreign gifts ever accepted by a U.S. president – has been criticized by U.S. lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, who say it raises both ethical and security questions.

Numerous Republicans have argued that the purportedly free jet comes with strings, given it will need to go through the lengthy and expensive process of being transformed into Air Force One.

