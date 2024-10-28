US presidential race: Melania Trump makes rare campaign appearance to support her husband

+ ↺ − 16 px

Melania Trump made a rare appearance at her husband's campaign stop at Madison Square Garden last night, where she introduced the former president Donald Trump, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

It marked a rare appearance for the former first lady, who has been largely absent from the campaign trail during this election. That has prompted some speculation about divisions between her and the former president."Our town has produced America's most fearless leaders", she told the crowd at the famous New York City venue."Let us charge together with a shared vision that builds on American greatness."

