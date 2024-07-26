US presidential race: Trump, Harris ‘neck and neck’ in polls

+ ↺ − 16 px

Incumbent US Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are running almost neck and neck in the upcoming US presidential race, according to a survey by The New York Times and Siena College think tank, News.Az reports.

The poll indicates that Trump has the support of 48% of voters, while Harris is backed by 47%.This marks a significant improvement for the Democratic Party compared to a poll conducted after President Joe Biden’s poor performance in an early July debate.The survey, conducted between July 22 and July 24, included 1,142 US citizens and has a margin of error of approximately 3.3 percentage points.The US presidential election is set for November 5. Initially, President Biden was expected to represent the Democratic Party, but following a disastrous debate performance in June against Trump, Democrats urged him to step down. On July 21, Biden withdrew from the race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the party’s candidate.

