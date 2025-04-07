U.S. renews airstrikes on N. Yemen: Houthi TV

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. military conducted six airstrikes on Yemen's northern provinces of Saada and Hajjah on Monday before dawn, with no casualties reported so far, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The strikes, targeting locations in the Safra district in Saada and the Abs district in Hajjah, came a few hours after a separate wave of intensive airstrikes that targeted the western and eastern parts of the capital Sanaa.

For the airstrikes on the eastern part of Sanaa that hit a house in the Shu'ub area on Sunday night, the Houthi-run Health Ministry issued an updated statement early Monday over the death toll, saying the number of the injured has increased to 25, including 11 women and children.

Most of the injuries were in critical conditions, raising fears that the death toll, now standing at four, would rise further, al-Masirah TV said.

Residents said the targeted home belonged to a local tribal sheikh and his family. All four people killed and several of the injured were the sheikh's family. The other wounded are neighbors whose houses were damaged in the airstrikes.

In western Sanaa, the strikes hit a mountain in the Bani Matar district. No casualties were reported.

Tensions between the Houthis and the U.S. military have escalated since Washington resumed airstrikes on March 15 by authorizing a "decisive and powerful military action" against Houthi forces.

