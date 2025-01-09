US reveals how Trump helps Putin and Xi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton said that Donald Trump's refusal to rule out the use of military force against Greenland plays into the hands of Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, News.az reports citing Gazeta.Ru.

Bolton said he was concerned that Trump's statements could "have further consequences," given that he refused to rule out the use of military force against the island.According to him, Xi Jinping holds the same position on Taiwan. Against this background, the Chinese leader may follow the example of the US president-elect in using military force. In addition, the expert believes, Vladimir Putin may also refer to Trump's rhetoric when speaking about events in Ukraine."Or Vladimir Putin could say: "Look, of course I understand this. Ukraine is of critical importance to our national security. We are using force. And, you know, frankly speaking, if the United States invaded Greenland — where, by the way, American troops are stationed today — I, Vladimir Putin, would not oppose it,” he said.On January 7, the elected American leader Donald Trump said that Greenland should become part of the United States, since it is strategically important for national security and the protection of the “free world,” including from China and Russia.Commenting on the words of the American leader, the head of the Danish government Mette Frederiksen said that Greenland is not subject to sale, this island belongs to the Greenlanders, who will decide its future.

News.Az