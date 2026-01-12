US revokes over 100,000 visas in 2025, up 150%

Deputy Spokesman Tommy Pigott, in a statement, attributed the revocations to a focus on law and order. He stated that thousands of the visas were canceled for individuals charged or convicted of crimes. Pigott pointed to the department's new Continuous Vetting Center as the engine of this effort, saying it works to "ensure that all foreign nationals on American soil comply with our laws" and to swiftly revoke visas from those deemed a threat to public safety or national security.

This visa crackdown forms part of a wider administration policy that has also targeted international students and activists critical of Israel's military campaign in Gaza. These actions have faced legal pushback. Notably, Rumeysa Ozturk, a Turkish PhD student detained after co-authoring a Gaza-related article, was later released from ICE custody and had her student status restored by a federal judge in December.

Another case involved Mahmoud Khalil, a lawful US resident and pro-Palestinian activist at Columbia University, who successfully challenged the revocation of his visa in court. Despite these legal setbacks for the government, the State Department's statement reaffirmed a firm stance, with Pigott asserting, "The Trump administration will continue to put America first and protect our nation from foreign nationals who pose a risk."