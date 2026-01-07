US visa denials hit Hong Kong’s record CES delegation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hong Kong has sent its largest-ever delegation to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas as part of its push to become a global technology hub, but US visa denials have overshadowed the effort.

Several employees from Hong Kong start-ups were unable to attend CES 2026 after their visa applications were rejected, participants at the trade show said. Many of those affected had previously worked at Chinese technology companies such as Huawei Technologies and SenseTime, both of which have been blacklisted by the US government, News.Az reports, citing SCMP.

“A lot of people are not here today actually,” said a staff member from one Hong Kong start-up exhibiting at CES. “A lot of people are one-man shows.”

Other exhibitors reported stricter visa scrutiny and longer processing times compared with previous years, adding to the challenges faced by participating firms.

Despite the setbacks, Hong Kong’s presence at CES expanded significantly this year. A total of 61 companies are taking part, including 47 supported by the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP). HKSTP chief executive Terry Wong said all companies under the programme were able to attend.

Hong Kong’s CES efforts were further clouded by the abrupt cancellation of a planned visit by the city’s Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Sun Dong, underscoring the diplomatic and logistical hurdles surrounding the delegation’s participation.

News.Az