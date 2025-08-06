US sanctions Mexican cartel figures, including popular rapper El Makabelico

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday announced sanctions on assets of four individuals whom it linked to Mexico-based Cartel del Noreste, including the popular hip-hop artist El Makabelico, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Treasury said the sanctions target three "high-ranking members" of Cartel del Noreste (Northeast Cartel), which splintered off from Los Zetas, as well as a "prominent associate" of the group, Ricardo Hernandez, a 34-year-old musician known as El Makabelico who has millions of followers on social media.

Treasury said El Makabelico’s concerts and events are used to launder money on behalf of the organization, "with 50 percent of his royalties from streaming platforms going directly to the group."

A Spotify (NYSE:) spokesperson said the company was reviewing the decision and would comply with its legal obligations. Apple (NASDAQ:) and Alphabet-owned YouTube did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

DEL Records, which Hernandez lists as his label on social media, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Treasury identified the three other individuals as Abdon Rodriguez, Antonio Romero and Francisco Esqueda.

Washington said the sanctioned individuals have played a critical role in the cartel’s activities, including drug trafficking, extortion and money laundering.

The Treasury said it had also sanctioned two "high-ranking members" of the cartel in May.

The cartel was among those that President Donald Trump’s administration in February designated as global terrorist organizations.

"The Treasury Department will continue to be relentless in its effort to put America First by targeting terrorist drug cartels. These cartels poison Americans with fentanyl and conduct human smuggling operations along our southwest border," said U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The Cartel del Noreste is considered one of Mexico’s most violent drug trafficking organizations and wields significant influence along the U.S.-Mexico border, particularly at Laredo, Texas, the Treasury said.

News.Az