+ ↺ − 16 px

The US is seeking a change of power in Georgia, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service has claimed, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

The Russian intelligence service claimed that Washington would attempt regime change in the aftermath of the next Georgian parliamentary election due to be held in October this year."The Biden administration has already developed a large-scale information campaign to discredit the ruling Georgian Dream party," it noted."The US 'instructors' have already given the command to opposition forces in Georgia to begin planning protests in the country," the service added.In May, the Georgian parliament approved a new foreign agents law that caused mass protests against the government and put Tbilisi at odds with Washington and European countries which said the law would cause 'democratic backsliding' in the Caucasian country.

News.Az