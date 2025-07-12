US seeks clarity from allies on their stance in potential Taiwan conflict, FT reports
Reuters
The Pentagon is pressing Japan and Australia to clarify their potential roles if the U.S. and China were to enter a conflict over Taiwan, according to a report by the Financial Times on Saturday.
Elbridge Colby, the U.S. under-secretary of defense for policy, has been pushing the matter during recent talks with defense officials of both countries, the report said, citing people familiar with the discussions, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
According to the newspaper, the reported request caught both Tokyo and Canberra off guard, as the U.S. itself does not offer a blank cheque guarantee to defend Taiwan.
Reuters could not verify the report. The U.S. department of defense did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The U.S is Taiwan's most important arms supplier, despite a lack of formal diplomatic ties. Taiwan has faced increased military pressure from China, including several rounds of war games, as Beijing seeks to assert its sovereignty claims over the island. Taiwan rejects China's assertion of sovereignty.
Colby was deputy assistant secretary of defense for strategy and force development during President Donald Trump's first term. Colby is known for arguing that the U.S. military should prioritize competition with China and shift its focus from the Middle East and Europe.