US seeks clarity from allies on their stance in potential Taiwan conflict, FT reports

Reuters could not verify the report. The U.S. department of defense did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The U.S is Taiwan's most important arms supplier, despite a lack of formal diplomatic ties. Taiwan has faced increased military pressure from China, including several rounds of war games, as Beijing seeks to assert its sovereignty claims over the island. Taiwan rejects China's assertion of sovereignty.

Colby was deputy assistant secretary of defense for strategy and force development during President Donald Trump's first term. Colby is known for arguing that the U.S. military should prioritize competition with China and shift its focus from the Middle East and Europe.