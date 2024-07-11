US set to resume 500-pound bombs delivery to Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Biden administration will resume sending 500-pound bombs to Israel, a U.S. official has said, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

The U.S. in May paused a shipment of 2,000-pound and 500-pound bombs due to concern over the impact they could have in Gaza during the war that began with Hamas' deadly Oct. 7 cross-border raid.The administration's particular concern had been use of such large bombs in Rafah, where over one million Palestinians had taken refuge."We’ve been clear that our concern has been on the end-use of the 2,000-lb bombs, particularly for Israel’s Rafah campaign which they have announced they are concluding," a U.S. official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.One 2,000-pound bomb can rip through thick concrete and metal, creating a wide blast radius.The U.S. official said the 500-pound bombs were put together in the same shipment with the larger ones that were paused and therefore got held up."Our main concern had been and remains the potential use of 2,000 lb bombs in Rafah and elsewhere in Gaza ... Because our concern was not about the 500 lb bombs, those are moving forward as part of the usual process," the official added.The U.S. has notified Israel that it is releasing the 500-pound bombs but keeping the hold on the larger ones, a person familiar with the matter said.In June, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed Washington was withholding weapons, and pleaded with U.S. officials to remedy the situation. Biden's aides expressed disappointment and confusion over the Israeli leader’s remarks.

