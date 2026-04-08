BYD, Humax launch £999 home EV charging bundle in UK

The agreement offers customers a “fully integrated, hassle-free” home charging solution bundled with installation for £999 (around US$1,342), aimed at reducing one of the key upfront barriers to electric vehicle ownership, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The package includes the Humax MX7 home charger and professional installation, and can be added into vehicle financing options such as Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) agreements, allowing customers to spread the cost over time.

The offer is available to both private buyers and fleet operators purchasing BYD’s electric and new energy vehicles through Harmony Automotive, which operates multiple showrooms across the UK.

The charger model, currently available only on the UK mainland, is described as vehicle-to-grid (V2G) ready and compatible with solar energy systems, reflecting growing demand for integrated home energy solutions alongside electric vehicles.

Industry observers note that bundled charging solutions are becoming an increasingly common strategy among automakers and partners, as companies look to remove installation costs and simplify EV adoption for consumers.

BYD has already expanded its presence in the UK market through dealership partnerships and energy-related collaborations, while the new Humax deal further strengthens its ecosystem approach to electric mobility.

The move also aligns with broader trends in the EV industry, where manufacturers are pairing vehicles with smart home charging and grid-interactive technologies to improve convenience and potentially reduce long-term energy costs for users.