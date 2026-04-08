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While NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman’s recent lunar base vision marks a long-overdue milestone, critics argue the mission architecture lacks a vital component: a strategy for long-term economic development.

Industry experts warn that establishing a physical presence without fostering a commercial ecosystem would be a profound missed opportunity, News.Az reports, citing SN.

Placing this stake in the lunar regolith is long overdue. What is missing from the mission architecture, however, is a vision for long-term economic development on the moon. It will be a profound missed opportunity if NASA does not industrylly commit its lunar base efforts to supporting commercial development of the moon.

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News.Az