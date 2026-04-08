Palestinian girl wounded in missile strike reaches UK for care after US visa ban

A Palestinian child who lost her arm when an Israeli missile tore through her family home in Gaza has arrived in Britain to receive specialist care.

Welcomed by a small crowd who brought her flowers and gifts, 10-year-old Mariam Sabbah landed at Heathrow airport with her mother and two brothers on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Morning Star.

Initially planning to travel to the US, they were blocked from doing so after Donald Trump banned all visitor visas for Palestinians in August last year.

Her mother Salman told reporters that her children “were a bit nervous at the beginning, but now when they feel like everyone is around them, they are happy and excited.”

Mariam is one of more than 11,000 patients who have been evacuated.

FAJR Global and Project Pure Hope (PPH) helped her evacuate, through a programme which later became the blueprint for the government’s evacuation scheme to bring Palestinians to Britain for care.